Structure protection equipment moved into evacuation alert area on Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

Specialized firefighting equipment is being brought into the Adams Lake area where an aggressive wildfire has about 100 properties on evacuation alert.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire covers an estimated 2,000 hectares about 20 kilometres north of Chase.

According to the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, the Shuswap Emergency Program has moved a structure protection unit into the evacuation alert area at the south end of Adams Lake for use as needed by firefighters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:42 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says there appears to have been no overnight growth on two wildfires burning near Adams Lake, but a more accurate estimate may come later in the day.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet Kamloops the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is still estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size and the difficult terrain continues to restrict ground crews from actioning the blaze.

“It's quite steep in the operable terrain and certain areas of it have been deemed unsafe for ground personnel to be on site,” she said.

“So it will just be dependent on any updated growth or changes and if the fire moves into a place where it is more actionable by crews.”

The Bush Creek East wildfire, estimated to be about 400 hectares in size, currently has 35 personnel on site.

Bibeau said it was unknown whether air support would be actioning the fire Monday, saying that it will depend on availability and other fire activity.

Air support has previously been shared between the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires due to their close proximity, she said.

BCWS is expecting to have another update from crews after 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:13 a.m.

Wildfires on either side of Adams Lake continue to burn out of control on Monday.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire grew Sunday from 724 hectares in size to more than 2,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Kamloops ground crews weren’t assigned to the blaze due to challenging terrain, making it unsafe for crews to put boots on the ground.

A helicopter was working to provide bucketing support and to monitor the blaze throughout the day Sunday, according to the BCWS.

The fire is burning approximately 21 kilometres north of Chase but has seen most of its growth to the north, away from inhabited areas.

About 100 properties near the south end of Adams Lake have been on alert since Thursday.

The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake and north of Sun Peaks, is listed at an estimated 400 hectares in size.

The TNRD issued an evacuation alert for 12 properties in the Fadear Creek Road area yesterday due to the out-of-control blaze.

BCWS said an update for the wildfires would be made available later in the day.