KFR crews join BCWS in evacuation order zone to battle aggressive wildfire south of city

This video of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire was shot on Sunday by Jaymz Bethell.

Crews battling an aggressive 1,800-hectare wildfire south of Kamloops on Monday will be doing so in noticeably cooler conditions.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen. Nearly 350 properties south of the city have been ordered to evacuate due to the blaze, which saw significant growth over the weekend fanned by strong winds and hot weather.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high Monday of 27 C after a weekend that saw temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds could pose some trouble, though, with gusts up to 50 km/h expected in the afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were out on Sunday night with their BC Wildfire Service counterparts fighting the fire in the evacuation order zone south of the city.

"This is outside of city limits but will provide an enhanced response to the Ross Moore Lake fire suppression efforts," the City of Kamloops said in a statement.

Doug Haughton, Area L director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, operates a farm in the Knutsford area and spent all day Sunday moving livestock out of harm’s way.

“The fire is right on our doorstep,” he told Castanet Kamloops on Sunday evening.

“Today we’re watching it burn — just watching it burn. You feel so helpless.”

The TNRD’s expanded evacuation order area, which took effect on Sunday evening, stretches to within 800 metres of Kamloops city limits.

The city has a small area on evacuation alert, including a handful of rural properties in the Knutsford area.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire and this story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.