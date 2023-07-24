Building destroyed by 2,600-hectare wildfire burning south of Aberdeen

UPDATE: 8:05 p.m.

A building was destroyed Monday by the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning less than 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops officials were recently notified about a structure lost to the fire.

“We just heard late in the day that there was a structure loss,” he said. “We are just going through our due diligence now to determine ownership and we’ll provide more information when we can.”

Hildebrand described the building as “a secondary recreational structure,” believed to have been something like a cabin or a hunting shack.

“It’s something that doesn’t have an address,” he said. “It’s in the bush, so we’re trying to determine who owns it.”

BC Wildfire Service structure protection crews have been active on the Ross Moore Lake fire since Sunday.

Hildebrand said TNRD officials were told by the BCWS that Monday was a calmer day on the fire than crews saw over the weekend.

“The fire rank was only a 1 or a 2, so it was a decent day,” he said. “And the fact that we’re not doing any more alerts or orders today is a good thing.”

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

The manager of a resort in the evacuation order zone of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops says he’s shocked how fast the blaze moved Sunday on a run toward Lac Le Jeune.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning less than 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Jason Upton, manager of the Lac Le Jeune Nature Resort, escaped to Merritt with four staff members after the blaze came within a few kilometres of the property on Sunday.

Upton said he had been keeping track of the fire because it was so close to the resort and thought it was out on Sunday morning when he saw very little smoke.

But hours later, Upton and his staff were rushed out as visible flames approached.

"I would say the one thing that really was the biggest shocker out of this whole experience was how fast it could happen and move," he said. "I didn't ever expect it could move that fast."

The resort, which offers lodging on the lake, only just reopened this spring after a 3.5-year pandemic shutdown, Upton said.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District director who represents most of the property owners impacted by the Ross Moore Lake wildfire is encouraging potential evacuees to think about leaving before being ordered out.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning less than 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Michael Grenier, TNRD director for Electoral Area J, told Castanet Kamloops he’s encouraging residents in the evacuation alert area to leave now if they feel uneasy.

Grenier said he’s been thinking back to a conversation he had with a BC Wildfire Service official two summers ago when the Tremont Creek fire was threatening homes in Cherry Creek.

“I remember them saying, ‘It’s not a race with a starter’s pistol — if you can get out, get out now,’” he said.

“You don’t have to wait for somebody to make an official order. If you’re at all concerned and you’re in the alert area, you don’t have to wait for somebody to tell you to leave.”

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

Recent growth on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire has pushed the blaze to within 10 kilometres of Kamloops city limits, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

New BCWS mapping pegs the fire’s perimeter 9.7 kilometres south of the city.

UPDATE: 3:33 p.m.

A fast-moving wildfire burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen has grown to 2,600 hectares in size, according to a City of Kamloops official.

Greg Wightman, the city's emergency operations centre director, told Castanet Kamloops the fire’s growth was expected, which was part of the reason for the TNRD’s extended evacuation alerts.

“The fire has grown a little bit in size to 2,600 hectares, which was anticipated overnight,” said Wightman.

“At this point, we'd have no recommendation from BC Wildfire Service for expanded alerts for orders, but that can change at any moment.”

The BC Wildfire Service website still lists the fire at 1,800 hectares.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO Scott Hildebrand said he wasn’t expecting to issue any additional alerts or orders, but circumstances can change quickly. More than 340 properties south of Kamloops are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, including a handful inside Kamloops city limits.

“Things change quickly," he said. "We didn't expect last night either, but there's nothing that we're expecting to change here in the immediate future."

Hildebrand said he wasn’t aware of any properties in Knutsford that have been lost to the blaze.

The TNRD is also looking to implement a more structured process of allowing ranchers to extract livestock from their properties.

“We're going to ask people to call in, basically register for the next day, and then there'll be a window of time that they're able to go in,” he said.

“The purpose for that is that we can't have people in the fire order area, because BC Wildfire needs to do the job and today was a bit chaotic with people that should not be in there being in there.”

UPDATE: 2:07 p.m.

A Knutsford-area rancher and Thompson-Nicola Regional District director who was inside the Ross Moore Lake evacuation order zone on Monday says he’s very worried about winds fanning the blaze further.

Doug Haughton, TNRD director for Electoral Area L, said he saw multiple spot fires start on his Edith Lake Road property on Monday morning when he was there evacuating cattle.

“I’m getting a lot of spot fires in my place,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“The wind is heading in a westerly direction and it’s bringing embers over into my place. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens to the fire.”

The 1,800-hectare Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Nearly 350 properties are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, told to be ready to flee on short notice.

Haughton said he got about 95 per cent of his cattle out, and he hopes the rest are able to survive what may come. He said he doesn’t plan to go back to the ranch until the order is lifted.

“Like I said, today my place is full of spot fires. Nothing’s roaring yet, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I’m just crossing my fingers it doesn’t take off and roar.”

UPDATE: 1:11 p.m.

Firefighters on the ground battling an aggressive blaze burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops will soon have backup.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, eight firefighters are on the ground Monday fighting the 1,800-hectare Ross Moore Lake fire, which is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of the city.

Nearly 350 properties south of Kamloops are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, including a handful inside city limits.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said a unit crew — typically made up of more than 20 firefighters — is en route to the blaze, expected to arrive sometime Monday afternoon.

“It’s usually more than 20, but I can’t say for sure,” she said. “Until they’ve checked in with dispatch we won’t get an accurate number.”

Bibeau said structure protection crews are also working the blaze — firefighters armed with specialized equipment to help protect buildings.

“We did have structure protection on site yesterday and they are returning today,” she said.

Support will also be coming from the air. According to the BCWS, air tankers and helicopters have been assigned to the Ross Moore Lake fire and they will be working in conjunction with ground crews as visibility and safety allow.

UPDATE: 12:16 p.m.

A group of Knutsford-area volunteers is offering help to neighbours refusing to flee an aggressive wildfire south of Kamloops.

The 1,800-hectare Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Nearly 350 properties are under evacuation order and more than 100 more are on alert, told to be ready to flee on short notice.

James Bethell, one of the volunteers with a group calling itself the Fire Preparedness Committee, said the organization formed in 2021 when a number of suspicious fires were set in the Knutsford area during a period of extreme fire danger.

“We’re just a group of concerned locals who wanted to be prepared for when this day came so that we weren’t caught back on our heels,” Bethell told Castanet Kamloops.

Bethell said he and his son went into the evacuation order zone on Sunday to help some friends who were refusing to leave.

"Along the way we found some other friends so we stopped to help out," he said. "My understanding is this is how others are operating as well."

Bethell said about 30 community members are part of the group. He said they are trained to the level of wildland firefighters and some of the volunteers are former professional firefighters and police officers.

“We have numerous experienced first responders in our community who are trained and certified for exactly this kind of scenario, they just happen to be volunteers in their community rather than being paid for it,” he said.

The group is funded through donations. Bethell said the Knutsford-Rose Hill community donated money to pay for water sprayers, axes, emergency notification services, mapping and training.

Bethell said the group is accepting donations via Interac E-Transfer at [email protected]. He said to make the security answer “Knutsford” and to specify in the comment field that the money is for the fire fund.

The BC Wildfire Service said it does not expect to have an update on the Ross Moore Lake fire before 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:01 a.m.

Trans Mountain says its operations have not been impacted by the aggressive 1,800 hectare wildfire burning on top of its pipeline south of Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. The Trans Mountain pipeline runs through the fire perimeter east of Lac Le Jeune, according to BC Wildfire Service mapping.

The Crown corporation halted construction on its pipeline expansion project over the weekend for worker safety, but said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops that there are “no impacts” to its other operations.

“Underground pipelines are typically buried a few feet below the surface and are protected from fire by the soil and the constant movement of liquid moving through the pipeline,” the statement reads.

“As owner of an extensive pipeline system, Trans Mountain takes the risk of wildfire very seriously and we’re prepared for a wide variety of potential wildfire scenarios. We have procedures, training and equipment in place to mitigate the impacts of a wildfire on our facilities should they be threatened.”

The BC Wildfire Service said it does not expect to have any information to provide about the Ross Moore Lake fire until 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 10:26 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors for the areas south of Kamloops where an 1,800-hectare wildfire continues to burn out of control say they hope to see more aerial action on the blaze on Monday.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning out of control 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen. The fire was discovered on Friday afternoon and ballooned over the weekend, fanned by strong winds and hot weather.

The TNRD expanded its evacuation order on Sunday evening to include 344 properties. More than 100 other properties are on evacuation alert.

“I really hope that with these expanded orders that we might garner a little more air support,” Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, told Castanet Kamloops.

“We know that BC Wildfire Service is fighting hundreds of fires across this province and everybody wants air support, but now that we’ve got this expanded order and our proximity to urban centres, I’m rather hopeful that we might get more air support today.”

Grenier’s comments on the apparent lack of air support echo what fellow TNRD director Doug Haughton, who represents Electoral Area L, told Castanet Kamloops on Sunday.

Grenier said he’s heard no reports of structures lost to the fire.

“I have not heard of a structure, but I’ve heard of lots of private fences and lots of private timberland that’s been lost,” Grenier said.

“Whether it’s a house, a fence or your timber lot, there are financial implications for the people involved for sure. But it’s definitely a positive.”

UPDATE 9:28 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are returning Monday morning to an 1,800-hectare blaze raging 13 kilometres south of Kamloops.

BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Castanet Kamloops initial attack crews have returned to the site on Monday morning.

“We have a unit crew en route to help support ground operation as well as heavy equipment that is activated for this incident,” she said.

Stearns said air tankers and helicopters will be providing aerial support as needed throughout the day.

“Which will allow the ground crews to continue work on building guards and establishing those objectives,” Stearns said.

Crews attending the fire over the weekend reported Rank 3 to Rank 4 wildfire activity — defined as a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire — throughout the heat of the afternoon.

Environment Canada has forecast a high of 27 C on Monday, with wind gusts reaching 50 km/h in the afternoon.

A 40 per cent chance of showers is predicted in the evening and overnight.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Crews battling an aggressive 1,800-hectare wildfire south of Kamloops on Monday will be doing so in noticeably cooler conditions.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen. Nearly 350 properties south of the city have been ordered to evacuate due to the blaze, which saw significant growth over the weekend fanned by strong winds and hot weather.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high Monday of 27 C after a weekend that saw temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds could pose some trouble, though, with gusts up to 50 km/h expected in the afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were out on Sunday night with their BC Wildfire Service counterparts fighting the fire in the evacuation order zone south of the city.

"This is outside of city limits but will provide an enhanced response to the Ross Moore Lake fire suppression efforts," the City of Kamloops said in a statement.

Doug Haughton, Area L director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, operates a farm in the Knutsford area and spent all day Sunday moving livestock out of harm’s way.

“The fire is right on our doorstep,” he told Castanet Kamloops on Sunday evening.

“Today we’re watching it burn — just watching it burn. You feel so helpless.”

The TNRD’s expanded evacuation order area, which took effect on Sunday evening, stretches to within 800 metres of Kamloops city limits.

The city has a small area on evacuation alert, including a handful of rural properties in the Knutsford area.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire and this story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.