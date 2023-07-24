Unprepared hikers rescued by search crews after slipping down 70-metre cliff

Photo: KSAR

Kamloops Search and Rescue is warning hikers to prepare themselves after two women slipped over the weekend and fell 70 metres down a cliff while hiking in bathing suits and flip flops.

KSAR says was called alongside Barriere Search and Rescue to Struthers Creek Falls near McLure on Saturday to help rescue two women. Alan Hobler, KSAR manager, said crews were needed to access two young women who had fallen 70 metres down an embankment.

“One girl fell and it sounded like the other girl went to try and grab her and fell as well and tumbled down the embankment,” explained Hobler.

“The bank was pretty steep and loose. And I think it's just they weren't able to stop and they just went straight down to the bottom of the hill.”

He said there were no paths leading back up, and the women were stranded for about three hours.

KSAR responded with seven crew members and BSAR sent three of its own. Crews set up a rope system to help the woman.

Hobler said he was impressed by an RCMP officer who gave one of the women his own shoes and climbed out of the slope and hiked back to the road in stocking feet.

The hike would have only been 400 metres and both women were equipped with flip flops and bathing suits. Hobler said the incident should serve as a reminder for people to be prepared regardless of how easy a hike might seem.

“They were aware of these falls and they just said it was a really short walk to him, but didn't appreciate that it was a treacherous trail,” Hobler said.

Hobler said the women were also without survival gear.

“It’s a really important reminder that even if you're going on a relatively short hike, and I think this was probably maximum 400 metres, we should always be prepared, be prepared for getting stuck, get stuck out and make sure that you're wearing your proper equipment and bringing the proper equipment with you," he said.

The two women were treated for minor injuries and shaken up but are doing well, Hobler said.