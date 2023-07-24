'Good idea' to have bags packed with fire raging nearby, city's emergency director says

Photo: Bruce Claggett This photo, taken Sunday near Stump Lake, shows the plume of smoke sent up by the Ross Moore Lake fire burning south of Kamloops.

With an aggressive 1,800-hectare wildfire burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops, the head of the city’s emergency operations centre is encouraging residents to have a bag packed.

The Ross Moore Lake fire has prompted evacuation orders for 344 properties south of the city and alerts for hundreds more.

So far, only a handful of properties within the City of Kamloops are on alert, but Greg Wightman, director of the city’s emergency operations centre, said that could change in the coming days depending on the wildfire's growth.

“When there’s a fire burning in the vicinity of town like it is right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be at a bit of a heightened state of alert,” he said.

“There are just the properties contained within the evacuation alert that are officially being asked to prepare for that, but doing things like having a go bag ready and having a list of things you would grab if you were asked to evacuate on short notice is always a good idea."

Upper Sahali resident Kate Warrington said she decided to pack her family’s bags on Saturday while strong winds were fanning the blaze and sending smoke into the sky.

“I went on the balcony with my son and I felt the wind and it was so windy — that’s what freaked me out,” she said.

“And then I went onto the Upper Sahali Facebook group and there was a thread on there that alarmed me, with people saying how close the fire was to Knutsford.”

Warrington said she packed things that were “irreplaceable” — including passports, birth certificates and photo albums.

“I was like, ‘It will make me feel more comfortable if I had something prepared just in case,’ because you never know if something can switch very fast, especially with winds like this,” she said.

“I always think about what happened in Fort McMurray, so I want to be prepared.”