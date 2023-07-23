Highway cleared after serious collision closed road near Logan Lake

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.

DriveBC says the road between Logan Lake and Highway 5 has now been cleared.

The highway had been closed for hours due to a serious collision on Sunday.

No update has been given on injuries to those involved.

ORIGINAL 2:44 p.m.

A serious collision has closed Highway 97D between Logan Lake and Highway 5, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are being detoured through Ashcroft.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

DriveBC said the next update is expected at 5 p.m.