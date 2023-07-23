Dozen properties on evacuation alert along Fadear Creek Road west of Adams Lake

Photo: Contributed

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, which is burning west of Adams Lake.

The evacuation alert is now in effect for 12 properties in the Fadear Creek Road area, as outlined on the TNRD map above.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire remains at 380 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

"We have a unit crew on-site today, as well as three single resources. So we are looking at a total of around 33 personnel on scene today," said fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

The TNRD evacuation alert is in place to prepare residents to evacuate should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

