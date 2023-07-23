Lower East Adams Lake wildfire deemed unsafe for wildfire crews

Photo: BC Wildfire

A wildfire burning out of control near the southern tip of Adams Lake remains at 724 hectares in size, and conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the area.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is classified as out of control and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service said challenging conditions have halted crews from actioning the fire Sunday.

"The terrain and axis in this area have been particularly challenging and are deemed currently unsafe for crews to work on the fire at this time. So there are no ground personnel assigned to this wildfire today. This will be assessed, and when conditions are deemed safe enough, ground personnel will respond," said fire information officer Taylor Wallace.

BCWS said a helicopter is working in the area and is monitoring the fire throughout the day.