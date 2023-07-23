Aggressive blaze east of Adams Lake more than doubles to nearly 1,800 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.

As the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire continues to grow, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says winds continue to push the fire away from the evacuation alert area.

The alert is issued for 92 properties in the CSRD on Rawson Road.

CSRD also says the growth of the fire continues to be mostly to the north and away from populated areas. Though, it adds, “there was some creeping of the fire on the south flank towards structures”.

Evacuation alerts also remain in place from the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams lake Indian Band.

UPDATE: 2:33 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire has more than doubled in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has grown to cover 1,786 hectares.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said the wildfire has grown and crews have also been able to get a more accurate mapping of the blaze.

"The terrain is still challenging for the crews," she said. "We are mostly seeing Rank 3 three on the fire."

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

A wildfire burning out of control near the southern tip of Adams Lake remains at 724 hectares in size, and conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the area.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is classified as out of control and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service said challenging conditions have halted crews from actioning the fire Sunday.

"The terrain and axis in this area have been particularly challenging and are deemed currently unsafe for crews to work on the fire at this time. So there are no ground personnel assigned to this wildfire today. This will be assessed, and when conditions are deemed safe enough, ground personnel will respond," said fire information officer Taylor Wallace.

BCWS said a helicopter is working in the area and is monitoring the fire throughout the day.