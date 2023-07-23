Aggressive blaze east of Adams Lake grows again, now covers 2,000 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire

UPDATE: 9:01 p.m.

A wildfire burning out of control in steep terrain on the east side of Adams Lake has grown again, now covering an estimated 2,000 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Chase.

About 100 properties are on evacuation alert south of the blaze. Most of its growth in recent days has been to the north, away from inhabited areas.

“Most of the growth is still onto the north side of the fire,” Shaelee Stearns told Castanet.

“The terrain and access continues to be challenging. We don’t have ground personnel on this fire, but it continues to be monitored by air resources and actioned as necessary.”

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.

As the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire continues to grow, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says winds continue to push the fire away from the evacuation alert area.

The alert is issued for 92 properties in the CSRD on Rawson Road.

CSRD also says the growth of the fire continues to be mostly to the north and away from populated areas. Though, it adds, “there was some creeping of the fire on the south flank towards structures”.

Evacuation alerts also remain in place from the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams lake Indian Band.

UPDATE: 2:33 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire has more than doubled in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has grown to cover 1,786 hectares.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said the wildfire has grown and crews have also been able to get a more accurate mapping of the blaze.

"The terrain is still challenging for the crews," she said. "We are mostly seeing Rank 3 three on the fire."

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

A wildfire burning out of control near the southern tip of Adams Lake remains at 724 hectares in size, and conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the area.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is classified as out of control and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service said challenging conditions have halted crews from actioning the fire Sunday.

"The terrain and axis in this area have been particularly challenging and are deemed currently unsafe for crews to work on the fire at this time. So there are no ground personnel assigned to this wildfire today. This will be assessed, and when conditions are deemed safe enough, ground personnel will respond," said fire information officer Taylor Wallace.

BCWS said a helicopter is working in the area and is monitoring the fire throughout the day.