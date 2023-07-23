Canadian Forces C-130 Hercules touches down at YKA amid B.C. wildfire fight

Photo: Contributed A Canadian Forces C-130 Hercules touched down at Kamloops Airport on Saturday. In this photo, shared with Castanet by a reader, smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire can be seen rising in the background.

A large military plane that touched down at Kamloops Airport on Saturday is not here to help with the local fire fight, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A Canadian Forces C-130 Hercules landed at Fulton Field at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A BC Wildfire Service official told Castanet Kamloops the plane was likely moving personnel or equipment to another location.

There is a significant military presence in Prince George while Canadian Forces troops help battle wildfires in northern and central B.C.