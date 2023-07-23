Smoke skies bulletin remains for part of the Southern Interior

Photo: Contributed Smokey skies bulletin

A smokey bulletin remains in place for communities in the Central Interior, including Kamloops.

The bulletin was first issued Saturday, and was issued again Sunday morning.

The province says the bulletin includes Fort Nelson, 100 Mile, North Thompson and parts of the Southern Interior.

The smoke is expected to stick around for the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Fire activity in the Central Interior, North East, and East Kootenay (South) continues to produce smoke and impact air quality in these areas. Conditions may improve in parts of the northern half of the province today with cooler temperatures and showers in the forecast," said Donna Haga, senior air quality meteorologist for Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

People with pre-existing health conditions, older adults and children are most likely to experience health impacts from exposure to smoke.