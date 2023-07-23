Province-wide Amber Alert remains in place, police searching for two children

Photo: Contributed

Sunday marks day five of a province-wide Amber Alert.

Surrey RCMP continue to search for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and her 10-year-old brother Joshuah Bolton.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the children, their mother Verity Bolton, her father Robert or boyfriend Abraxas Glazov to contact RCMP immediately or use their dedicated tp line.

Tip line: 604-599-7676

Email: [email protected]

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday July 19th for the two children who are believed to be travelling with their mother.

Police expanded the search on July 20th, after new information confirmed Verity Bolton was also travelling with her father and boyfriend.

The two children left Surrey, B.C. in the care of their mother on June 28 for a planned camping trip in Kelowna. That camping reservation in Kelowna ended up being canceled, and the children were not returned to their father as expected on July 17. They were reported missing the following day.

The latest information places Verity Bolton in a Kamloops grocery store on July 15. Based on a review of video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store.

A timeline of events is as follows:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack, BC. The truck was towing a fifth wheel trailer, see attached images.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah attended a gas station in Merritt, BC. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops, BC grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time. Link to release from morning of July 20.

July 18 - Surrey RCMP receive report that Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were not returned on to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issue Amber Alert

“We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

“We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton,” added Lobb.