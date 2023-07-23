Officials watching closely after aggressive wildfire south of Kamloops took run toward city

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This photo of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops was shared on Saturday by the BC Wildfire Service.

An aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops took a big run toward the city on Saturday, and officials are preparing for another busy day on Sunday.

The Ross Moore Lake fire ballooned from less than 100 hectares on Saturday morning to 700 hectares on Saturday night. It also moved about 10 kilometres closer to city limits, now sitting an estimated 13 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon near Lac Le Jeune, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

The quick growth on the fire on Saturday afternoon threw a large plume of smoke into the sky south of the city and forced officials to expand an evacuation order put in place on Friday night and to issue an additional evacuation alert for the section of Knutsford that is inside Kamloops city limits.

Forty-nine properties are now under evacuation order and hundreds more remain on alert.

“Forecast-wise, it’s still going to be dry and warm tomorrow,” Greg Wightman, the City of Kamloops’ emergency operations centre director, told Castanet Kamloops late Saturday night.

“It does look like the winds might be a little less than they were today — not much but a little, which is certainly good news. But the winds are still going to be blowing in the same direction, still blowing the fire in the direction of town.”

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for a high of 33 C on Sunday in Kamloops with lots of sun and 20 km/h winds from the southwest, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Like Wightman, TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand said he’s also waiting to see what Sunday brings.

“I think if we have another day like we did today, tomorrow will be aggressive, as well,” he said.

“So hopefully BC Wildfire Service is managing as best they can.”

BCWS crews did not stay at the fire site overnight, but contractors did, keeping an eye on Trans Mountain pipeline infrastructure in the area.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.