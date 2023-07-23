KFR 'closely monitoring' aggressive wildfire south of Kamloops, city says

Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 11:19 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a heavy equipment task force will be actioning the Ross Moore Lake wildfire all day Sunday.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet the fire burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops remains at 1,800 hectares in size.

"BCWS personnel are on the scene along with aerial support, and they will be on the fire throughout the day as visibility and safety allow," she said.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Twitter/@roadcrew7 This was the scene on Saturday evening in the Knutsford area, where the Ross Moore Lake fire is burning out of control.

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are “closely monitoring” an aggressive blaze burning south of Aberdeen, ready to jump into action if needed, according to the city.

The City of Kamloops’s emergency operations centre sprang into action on Saturday when the Ross Moore Lake fire began to see significant growth amid hot weather and gusty winds.

As of Sunday morning, the blaze covers an estimated 1,800 hectares — up from less than 100 hectares on Saturday morning.

“BCWS is leading the response and continues to action the fire,” the city said in a statement announcing its emergency operations centre’s activation.

“KFR is closely monitoring the fire and is ready to respond should the need arise.”

The city is encouraging residents to download the Voyent Alert app to keep up to date on the lates evacuation alerts and orders.

Forty-nine properties south of the city remain on evacuation order due to the Ross Moore Lake fire, while hundreds more are on alert.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 9:11 a.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops has doubled in size to 1,800 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was listed at 700 hectares on Saturday night. It’s not known whether the significant jump in size is the result of overnight growth or more accurate mapping.

A BCWS fire information officer told Castanet more information on the fire will be available at 10:30 a.m.

The fire has 49 properties south of Kamloops under evacuation order and hundreds more on alert.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops took a big run toward the city on Saturday, and officials are preparing for another busy day on Sunday.

The Ross Moore Lake fire ballooned from less than 100 hectares on Saturday morning to 700 hectares on Saturday night. It also moved about 10 kilometres closer to city limits, now sitting an estimated 13 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon near Lac Le Jeune, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

The quick growth on the fire on Saturday afternoon threw a large plume of smoke into the sky south of the city and forced officials to expand an evacuation order put in place on Friday night and to issue an additional evacuation alert for the section of Knutsford that is inside Kamloops city limits.

Forty-nine properties are now under evacuation order and hundreds more remain on alert.

“Forecast-wise, it’s still going to be dry and warm tomorrow,” Greg Wightman, the City of Kamloops’ emergency operations centre director, told Castanet Kamloops late Saturday night.

“It does look like the winds might be a little less than they were today — not much but a little, which is certainly good news. But the winds are still going to be blowing in the same direction, still blowing the fire in the direction of town.”

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for a high of 33 C on Sunday in Kamloops with lots of sun and 20 km/h winds from the southwest, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Like Wightman, TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand said he’s also waiting to see what Sunday brings.

“I think if we have another day like we did today, tomorrow will be aggressive, as well,” he said.

“So hopefully BC Wildfire Service is managing as best they can.”

BCWS crews did not stay at the fire site overnight, but contractors did, keeping an eye on Trans Mountain pipeline infrastructure in the area.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.