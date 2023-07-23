Burned pine needles, ash falling on city from aggressive fire south of Aberdeen

Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning 13 kilometres south of Aberdeen is causing burned pine needles and other cinders to fall across the city, as far away as North Kamloops.

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to fight the 1,800-hectare blaze, which is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of Aberdeen.

On Sunday afternoon, charred pine needles began to fall from the sky in downtown Kamloops, about 17 kilometres north of the fire. There are also reports of falling ash on the North Shore, as well as closer to the fire.

Photo: Kristen Holliday Pine needle cinders and ash can be seen on a vehicle parked on Victoria Street on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:04 p.m.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District director says residents in his electoral area are anxiously “watching to see what happens” this afternoon as the aggressive Ross Moore Lake wildfire burns south of Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation alerts and orders in Electoral Area J and Electoral Area L due to the blaze, which has grown in size to 1,800 hectares since it was discovered Friday.

Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, said he drove around the Lac Le Jeune area on Saturday to speak with residents.

“[I] spoke to a bunch of folks at Lac Le Jeune who are obviously a little uneasy,” Grenier said, noting the fire had been heading northeast and away from that area, but it’s possible winds can change dramatically.

“There's a little apprehension about that.”

Grenier said he is working with Doug Haughton, director for neighbouring Electoral Area L, keeping in contact with the TNRD’s emergency operations centre and trying to get a sense of what people need from the regional district on the ground.

He noted Haughton has been busy working with residents to help move animals out of the area.

“It'll obviously be very distressing for folks that are trying to move their animals, trying to protect their property and their household,” he said.

The director said from his home in Cherry Creek, he’s watched water bombers pick up water from Kamloops Lake and head in the direction of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

Grenier said he is appreciative of BC Wildfire Service’s efforts to fight the wildfire, adding he hopes the fire can be held in check.

“We don't want to see it advance towards the city boundaries any further, and certainly don't want to see it in area J or area L expand, if that can be held with firebreaks and with air support,” he said.

He said residents in areas impacted by evacuation alerts should make sure they pack a go bag and are ready to leave should an order be put in place.

Grenier said people should register for the free Voyent Alert emergency notification system if they haven’t already, and keep an eye on social media and the news media to keep apprised of any updates.

Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple, who is deputy mayor for the month of July, said she understood this must be a very stressful time for people who are affected by evacuation orders.

(Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson hasn’t yet returned to the city from his trip to Halifax for the North American Indigenous Games bid announcement.)

“There's quite a few people who have livestock, so that makes it even more complicated,” Bepple told Castanet Kamloops. “ We appreciate how stressful it is.”

She said people under evacuation alert should be preparing to evacuate if it’s deemed necessary.

Bepple thanked the BC Wildfire Service for their work, her colleagues at the TNRD, and the City of Kamloops emergency operations centre “who’ve been working 24/7 since the incident started.”

“The city wants to support its residents who are under evacuation alert — and hopefully it won't move to an evacuation order," she said

UPDATE: 1:29 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of Kamloops saw a jump in size overnight, with the BC Wildfire Service attributing the increase to a combination of more accurate perimeter mapping and steady growth.

Shaelee Stearns, BCWS fire information officer, said the aggressive Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning about 13 kilometres south of Kamloops has grown steadily each day, but hasn’t yet taken any “significant large runs of note.”

“It’s just that gradual increase in size due to the weather that we’re seeing, and those rising temperatures and decreasing humidity in the area, we’re seeing that increase in activity over the last few days,” Stearns said.

“It is due to being able to get a more accurate track over the fire over the last few days, but we’ve also seen growth on it as well.”

The wildfire was first discovered on Friday between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A, a little more than 20 kilometres south of city limits. It was estimated to be about 100 hectares in size on Friday night. As of Saturday, the blaze had grown to an estimated 700 hectares.

Stearns said a heavy equipment task force is working on the wildfire, as well as an initial attack crew and a response officer.

Air tanker support is expected throughout the day, as long as visibility allows.

UPDATE: 11:19 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a heavy equipment task force will be actioning the Ross Moore Lake wildfire all day Sunday.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet the fire burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops remains at 1,800 hectares in size.

"BCWS personnel are on the scene along with aerial support, and they will be on the fire throughout the day as visibility and safety allow," she said.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Twitter/@roadcrew7 This was the scene on Saturday evening in the Knutsford area, where the Ross Moore Lake fire is burning out of control.

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are “closely monitoring” an aggressive blaze burning south of Aberdeen, ready to jump into action if needed, according to the city.

The City of Kamloops’s emergency operations centre sprang into action on Saturday when the Ross Moore Lake fire began to see significant growth amid hot weather and gusty winds.

As of Sunday morning, the blaze covers an estimated 1,800 hectares — up from less than 100 hectares on Saturday morning.

“BCWS is leading the response and continues to action the fire,” the city said in a statement announcing its emergency operations centre’s activation.

“KFR is closely monitoring the fire and is ready to respond should the need arise.”

The city is encouraging residents to download the Voyent Alert app to keep up to date on the lates evacuation alerts and orders.

Forty-nine properties south of the city remain on evacuation order due to the Ross Moore Lake fire, while hundreds more are on alert.

UPDATE: 9:11 a.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning 13 kilometres south of Kamloops has doubled in size to 1,800 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was listed at 700 hectares on Saturday night. It’s not known whether the significant jump in size is the result of overnight growth or more accurate mapping.

A BCWS fire information officer told Castanet more information on the fire will be available at 10:30 a.m.

The fire has 49 properties south of Kamloops under evacuation order and hundreds more on alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops took a big run toward the city on Saturday, and officials are preparing for another busy day on Sunday.

The Ross Moore Lake fire ballooned from less than 100 hectares on Saturday morning to 700 hectares on Saturday night. It also moved about 10 kilometres closer to city limits, now sitting an estimated 13 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon near Lac Le Jeune, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

The quick growth on the fire on Saturday afternoon threw a large plume of smoke into the sky south of the city and forced officials to expand an evacuation order put in place on Friday night and to issue an additional evacuation alert for the section of Knutsford that is inside Kamloops city limits.

Forty-nine properties are now under evacuation order and hundreds more remain on alert.

“Forecast-wise, it’s still going to be dry and warm tomorrow,” Greg Wightman, the City of Kamloops’ emergency operations centre director, told Castanet Kamloops late Saturday night.

“It does look like the winds might be a little less than they were today — not much but a little, which is certainly good news. But the winds are still going to be blowing in the same direction, still blowing the fire in the direction of town.”

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for a high of 33 C on Sunday in Kamloops with lots of sun and 20 km/h winds from the southwest, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Like Wightman, TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand said he’s also waiting to see what Sunday brings.

“I think if we have another day like we did today, tomorrow will be aggressive, as well,” he said.

“So hopefully BC Wildfire Service is managing as best they can.”

BCWS crews did not stay at the fire site overnight, but contractors did, keeping an eye on Trans Mountain pipeline infrastructure in the area.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.