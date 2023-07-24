Drought, heat could have 'devastating' effects on salmon, expert says

Photo: Pacific Salmon Foundation Sockeye in the Adams River.

Drought conditions and heat across B.C. this summer could potentially have devastating effects on the province's salmon, according to an expert with the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

Jason Hwang, vice president of salmon programs for the organization, said temperatures are higher than normal for this time of year, and streamflows are very low — factors that are bad for salmon on their own, but become “potentially devastating” when combined.

“As a salmon biologist, I am very, very worried about the river conditions, the drought conditions in streams — not just in the Kamloops area, but literally across the entire province of B.C.,” Hwang told Castanet Kamloops.

“We've never seen anything like this, where the water flows are so low already for this time of year across the entire province of B.C.”

Hwang said while he hasn’t heard of any notable problems in the Kamloops area yet, stranded fish and fish deaths have been reported on Vancouver Island.

He noted there have been parts of B.C. that have seen bad conditions in previous seasons, but he’s never seen a year where the majority of the province is facing such trouble.

“It's happening all over B.C. this year — so it's real," he said.

"This is not a tree hugger saying ‘Let's be nice to nature.’ This is a real thing, it’s undeniable. And we have to take it seriously.”

Hwang said if water temperatures get much higher, it could be difficult going for salmon trying to get to their spawning grounds.

"The water temperatures are high now and are probably going to get higher if the projections are right. The salmon that are coming into the Fraser will be swimming into those conditions — it’ll be like trying to run a marathon in a sauna,” he said.

“It’s already hard, and you're going to be adding very significant temperature related problems to the adult migration of salmon trying to get home.”

According to Hwang, it isn’t just adult salmon at risk. For juvenile salmon living in freshwater, high temperatures make the water less viable.

“So you might lose the production from last year's coho run or last year's chinook run if those juveniles are in the small streams and they're not able to survive this hot, dry condition," he said.

"And then you might also lose this year's production from this year’s adults trying to come back."

Freshwater ecosystems benefit from having the salmon return, where the fish die and become fertilizer for the area. The fish are also food for birds, whales and grizzly bears, so if the salmon population declines, there’s the potential effect of having less available nutrition for other species.

Hwang said the biggest thing people can do to help salmon this year is to conserve water, leaving as much of it as possible in the rivers for fish and other species that depend on the watersheds.

He said people should be thoughtful about their activities near or around the water, including recreation and also industrial activity. Sometimes fish can be in pools, and should be left undisturbed.

“I think we need to make those kinds of adjustments this year," Hwang said.

"If you lose two years worth of salmon productivity this year, that's going to have effects for a decade or two in terms of future viability of salmon populations."

He said the Pacific Salmon Foundation is working with partners to look at possible rapid deployment of resources, digging refuge holes or expanding pools in rivers and streams that might become critical holding areas and survival areas for salmon — something the non-profit has never done before.

Long-term, Hwang said it will be important for communities to undertake actions like maintaining vegetation beside streams, modernizing water intakes, improving urban development planning and ensuring logging and agricultural developments are more ecosystem friendly.

He noted salmon are “remarkably resilient” if they can be helped through critical periods such as this season’s drought conditions.

“I do think that there's a very hopeful and optimistic future for salmon in our rivers,” Hwang said.

“But things like this are a major signal for us that we have to start paying attention, and we have to start looking at how we can change our ways to reduce our impact and make things better.”