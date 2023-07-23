Tourism Kamloops launches Loops Explorer Station on Victoria Street

Tourism Kamloops has set up a colourful station downtown where visitors and residents can get advice on how to spend their time in the city.

Lisa White, director of community engagement and development, said the Tourism Kamloops’ team hopes to use the new Loops Explorer Station to engage with people and give them travel recommendations.

“It’s really an opportunity for folks to just walk up, ask a question, and we will always have something unique and fun to recommend that maybe they hadn't thought of,” White said, noting they love to give suggestions to locals as well.

The new space can be found set up in the 300-block of Victoria Street.

White said Tourism Kamloops wanted to set up the Loops Explorer Station to be easily accessible to visitors passing by.

“Downtown presents an incredible opportunity to catch visitors who are just strolling down the sidewalks, pondering ‘What should I do tonight? Or, ‘Where can I go explore in Kamloops, and what exciting things are happening?’” White said.

It’s part of a larger shift for the tourism agency, from being in a traditional brick-and-mortar visitor centre to offering a more mobile service, employing the BOLD street team and a branded Jeep and trailer to connect with people in town.

“It was important that we meet the visitors where they're at rather than them coming to us in one location,” said Monica Dickinson, Tourism Kamloops CEO.

She said this shift has proved to be successful, doubling or tripling visitor interactions most days.

“This Loops Explorer Station is our next step in enhancing our visitor experience strategy. And we're so excited to have this location in downtown Kamloops.”

White said they are open to collaborating with partners if there’s other events or spaces that might benefit from the Loops Explorer Station.

“We would love to have those conversations,” she said, adding it could be part of a winter event as well.

“We're excited to have it landed, excited to be able to be here for the summer engaging with visitors and locals, and then we'll keep everybody apprised as to where it's going to land and where it will be placed in the months beyond the peak summer season,” White said.

She said the Loops Explorer Station will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until at least the end of the September long weekend.