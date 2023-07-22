One man taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Kamloops on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 11th Avenue and Victoria Street just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Paramedics and firefighters could be seen loading an injured man into an ambulance.

There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries. Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for information.