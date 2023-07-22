Wildfire east of Adams Lake doubles to 724 hectares, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake.

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

A wildfire burning out of control near the southern tip of Adams Lake ballooned in size on Saturday, more than doubling to cover 700-plus hectares.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire now covers an estimated 724 hectares east of the lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It was estimated at a little more than 300 hectares earlier in the day on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, BCWS officials said the blaze was growing to the north, away from populated areas.

About 100 properties are on evacuation alert near the south end of Adams Lake.

The nearby Bush Creek East fire also saw some growth on Saturday, now sitting at 380 hectares — up from 330 hectares earlier in the day.

UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire continues to grow primarily away from populated areas under evacuation alert, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

In a Saturday afternoon update, the CSRD said the Shuswap Emergency Program remains in close contact with the BC Wildfire Service about the fire.

While the terrain is making it challenging and unsafe to deploy ground crews, helicopters have been deployed to fight the blaze.

“There is a special focus on using water bucketing to cool the south flank of the fire, helping to reduce spread of the blaze towards any populated area,” the CSRD said.

“Winds are currently helping to move the fire growth away from structures and this pattern is expected to continue in the short term.”

The 320-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase, is burning at rank three and four — a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire, with some candling and torching.

CSRD said no changes have been recommended to the evacuation alert area, which includes 92 properties in the CSRD.

Evacuation alerts also remain in place for one Thompson-Nicola Regional District property and some Adams Lake Indian Band properties.

Burning to the west of Adams Lake, the 330-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire is being fought on Saturday by 32 personnel and heavy equipment. Crews are working to construct guards around the fire.

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Two wildfires burning near Adams Lake have increased in size as of early Saturday afternoon.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Bush Creek East wildfire has grown to 330 hectares.

This wildfire is burning 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, west of Adams Lake. Heavy equipment and 32 personnel are on site, working to establish guards around the fire.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 320 hectares, up from the previously estimated 219. The blaze is burning east of Adams Lake, about eight kilometres from the Bush Creek fire.

BCWS said it’s been too dangerous to send ground crews to work on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, but helicopters with bucketing support have been dispatched to the fire on Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 10:29 a.m.

Dozens of BC Wildfire Service crew members are responding to the 310-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire on Saturday.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said 32 personnel will be on site at the fire, which is burning about 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and west of Adams Lake.

“We will be having a helicopter who will be supporting with any needed fire suppression as well,” Bibeau said.

Crews have been working to establish a hand guard around the fire, and on Friday, heavy machinery continued work to construct a machine guard.

The 219-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning just eight kilometres east of the Bush Creek blaze.

Bibeau said as of Saturday morning, the helicopter assigned to Bush Creek is also available to action the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

“We still do not have crews on the ground as terrain and access is very challenging, and as a result, we are unable to have ground personnel on there safely,” Bibeau said.

“Safety of the firefighters is obviously one of our top priorities, and ground personnel will respond to the incident if conditions are deemed to be safe enough for that.”

Evacuation alerts issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Adams Lake Indian Band are still in place for some properties near the south end of Adams Lake.

As of Friday afternoon, the wildfire was burning northwards and not threatening structures.