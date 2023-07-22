Ground crews, air support heading to Bush Creek wildfire by Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake.

Dozens of BC Wildfire Service crew members are responding to the 310-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire on Saturday.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said 32 personnel will be on site at the fire, which is burning about 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and west of Adams Lake.

“We will be having a helicopter who will be supporting with any needed fire suppression as well,” Bibeau said.

Crews have been working to establish a hand guard around the fire, and on Friday, heavy machinery continued work to construct a machine guard.

The 219-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning just eight kilometres east of the Bush Creek blaze.

Bibeau said as of Saturday morning, the helicopter assigned to Bush Creek is also available to action the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

“We still do not have crews on the ground as terrain and access is very challenging, and as a result, we are unable to have ground personnel on there safely,” Bibeau said.

“Safety of the firefighters is obviously one of our top priorities, and ground personnel will respond to the incident if conditions are deemed to be safe enough for that.”

Evacuation alerts issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Adams Lake Indian Band are still in place for some properties near the south end of Adams Lake.

As of Friday afternoon, the wildfire was burning northwards and not threatening structures.