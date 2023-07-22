Province issues smoky skies bulletin for Central Interior, North East regions

Photo: Castanet Smoke over Kamloops in May 2023.

Communities in the Central Interior, including Kamloops residents, are being warned to expect smoky skies over the next day or two.

Several regions in B.C., including the North East, Central Interior and East Kootenay, were included in the B.C. government’s smoky skies bulletin issued on Saturday morning.

The province said fire activity in these areas "continues to produce smoke and impact air quality."

The bulletin noted people with pre-existing health conditions, older adults and children are most likely to experience health impacts from exposure to smoke.

Another bulletin will be issued on Sunday.