Wildfire near Lac Le Jeune grows to 210 ha.; evacuation alerts, order issued

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 210 hectares in size.

UPDATE: 7:58 a.m.

A wildfire discovered burning south of Kamloops on Friday afternoon has since grown to an estimated 210 hectares in size.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire, located about 24 kilometres south of the city, sent a large plume of smoke over the Kamloops area and Highway 5A on Friday evening.

It was discovered at 2 p.m. Friday, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The growing, out-of-control wildfire prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue a wide-ranging evacuation alert for the Lac Le Jeune and Knutsford areas on Friday night. One property is under an evacuation order.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said crews will be actioning the wildfire on Saturday, with more information on resources available later in the morning.

Air tankers and a helicopter were deployed to the fire on Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

A property 20 kilometres south of Kamloops was ordered evacuated late Friday night due to a growing wildfire burning nearby.

The Ross Moore Lake fire has also prompted a wide-ranging evacuation alert for an area that includes all of Knutsford and all of Lac Le Jeune.

The order and alert were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at 11 p.m.

The blaze is burning about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon and the suspected cause is lightning.

As of Friday night, the fire was estimated at 95 hectares in size.

On Friday, BCWS crews were tackling the fire from the ground and from the air.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet on Friday night she did not believe any firefighters were staying at the fire site overnight.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the fire throughout the day and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.