Evacuation order, wide-ranging alert issued due to wildfire south of city

Photo: Twitter/@bestsunpeaks The Ross Moore Lake fire as seen on Friday evening from the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops.

A property 20 kilometres south of Kamloops was ordered evacuated late Friday night due to a growing wildfire burning nearby.

The Ross Moore Lake fire has also prompted a wide-ranging evacuation alert for an area that includes all of Knutsford and all of Lac Le Jeune.

The order and alert were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at 11 p.m.

The blaze is burning about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon and the suspected cause is lightning.

As of Friday night, the fire was estimated at 95 hectares in size.

On Friday, BCWS crews were tackling the fire from the ground and from the air.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet on Friday night she did not believe any firefighters were staying at the fire site overnight.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the fire throughout the day and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.