City of Kamloops evacuation alert issued as fire near Lac Le Jeune grows

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Ross Moore Lake wildfire, as seen on Friday evening from Highway 5A near Stump Lake.

UPDATE: 7:21 p.m.

High traffic associated with an aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops has caused the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s website to crash.

The site, which includes an emergency map and details about ongoing evacuation alerts and orders, crashed shortly after 7 p.m.

“We are aware our website is experiencing temporary difficulties due to high traffic,” the TNRD said in a post on social media. “We will be back online ASAP.”

The outage comes as the 450-hectare Ross Moore Lake fire burns about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen. About an hour before the outage, the TNRD expanded its evacuation order in the area to include 49 properties.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 7:06 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire south of Kamloops has prompted city officials to issue an evacuation alert for properties in Knutsford that are within city limits.

The alert, issued at 7 p.m. on Saturday, covers the Knutsford Community Centre and all properties between 2565 Princeton-Kamloops Hwy. to city limits, as well as all properties on Simms Road, Simms Place and Knutsford Hills Drive, and all properties on Long Lake Road to the city boundary.

The 450-hectare Ross Moore Lake fire is burning about 20 kilometres south of city limits. It was discovered on Friday afternoon between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A, and lightning is suspected as the cause.

For details on the City of Kamloops evacuation alert, click here.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and this story will be updates as more becomes known.

UPDATE: 6:29 p.m.

Municipal officials are finalizing the details on an evacuation alert for parts of southwest Kamloops due to an aggressive wildfire burning about 20 kilometres south of city limits.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. The BC Wildfire Service’s latest estimate has the blaze pegged at 450 hectares.

The fire is pumping out a massive plume of smoke visible from most of Kamloops.

Castanet Kamloops asked Will Beatty, the city’s emergency preparedness manager, whether any alerts are in the works.

“We’re in the process of doing that right now,” he said.

“The Voyent alert is being drafted right now for residents in that Knutsford area. The official alert will come out at 7 o’clock. … We’re just finalizing our maps here and making sure that everything’s solidified and ready to roll.”

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District expanded its evacuation order at 6 p.m. to include a wider swath of the Knutsford/Lac Le Jeune area south of Aberdeen. That order now covers 49 properties.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 5:12 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s CAO says an expansion to evacuation orders and alerts will be announced soon due to the aggressive Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops the TNRD has met with the BC Wildfire Service about the matter, adding there will be updated communication on the matter “in the near future.”

“There will be an expansion of orders and alerts in the area. So they're trying to look out a bit further, upwards of 24 hours, so that we don't have to continue to change things. That'll be coming out shortly,” Hildebrand said.

He said to his understanding, there’s no current significant risk for property, but BCWS is looking out to the next 24 hours “to make sure that people are well-informed.”

The 450-hectare wildfire is burning about 24 kilometres south of Kamloops, east of Lac Le Jeune. A wide area of Knutsford and Lac Le Jeune is currently under evacuation alert, with one property on evacuation order.

Taylor Shantz, BCWS fire information officer, said windy conditions had resulted in rank three and four fire behaviour, which is a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with possible torching and candling of trees.

Doug Haughton, director for Electoral Area L, said things had changed “immensely” on Saturday afternoon.

He said earlier on Saturday, he was on McConnell Lake Road near Lac Le Jeune, noting the morning was “fairly calm.”

“It wasn't too bad. But then I get back home and hook up my stock trailer to go haul some critters out of there, and then all heck breaks loose. It’s windy — and it's windy in all directions,” Haughton said.

“That's got everybody tense. People are trying to evacuate cattle.”

BC Wildfire Service said ground personnel and air tankers were on site at the fire on Saturday, along with heavy equipment, working to establish a guard.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 3:59 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of Kamloops continues to grow, with the BC Wildfire Service estimating the fire to be 450 hectares in size.

Taylor Shantz, BCWS fire information officer, said this size increase may be in part due to more accurate mapping, but the Ross Moore Lake wildfire has “definitely” seen more growth, with the area experiencing windy conditions.

“Due to the wind this afternoon, we're seeing rank three and four fire behaviour, so that's moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with the possible torching or candling of trees,” Shantz said.

The fire was discovered on Friday afternoon and quickly grew in size, sending a large plume of smoke into the air, visible from Kamloops and Highway 5A.

It is burning east of Lac Le Jeune, about 24 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Ground personnel and air tankers are on site, along with a heavy equipment group, which has started work to build some guard around the fire.

The City of Kamloops said Saturday afternoon it is maintaining regular contact with BCWS regarding the wildfire.

“Significant smoke can be seen from Kamloops, however the fire is not threatening Kamloops at this time,” the city said.

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

The City of Kamloops says a wildfire throwing a giant plume of smoke into the air south of Aberdeen is not presently threatening the city, but local officials are keeping in touch with the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning about 20 kilometres south of city limits, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It is estimated at 350 hectares in size, according to the BCWS.

Smoke from the blaze is very visible from most of the city. The plume has grown visibly larger on Saturday afternoon.

“The city is maintaining regular contact with BCWS regarding the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops,” the city said in a post Saturday afternoon on social media.

“Significant smoke can be seen from Kamloops, however the fire is not threatening Kamloops at this time.”

Castanet Kamloops will continue monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire throughout the afternoon and evening. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 1:39 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops is now estimated to be 350 hectares in size.

Taylor Shantz, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service, said air tankers and ground crews are on scene Saturday afternoon to battle the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

The fire, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was discovered on Friday afternoon burning east of Lac Le Jeune.

As of Friday evening, the blaze was sending a large plume of smoke across the Kamloops sky.

“[The] fire was burning at a rank four in the heat of the day yesterday,” Shantz said.

BCWS describes rank four behaviour as “highly vigorous surface fire with torching,” which gives off grey to black smoke and has a moderate to fast rate of spread on the ground.

Shantz said no updates on fire behaviour have been received as of early Saturday afternoon.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has an evacuation alert in place for about 360 properties in Electoral Area J and L. One property is under an evacuation order.

More information on evacuation alerts and the order can be found on the TNRD website.

UPDATE: 10:41 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says a group of heavy equipment was on site at the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Friday night, with an initial attack crew currently dispatched to the 210-hectare blaze.

“We do have a response officer and initial attack crew who are currently doing an assessment, so that will give us a better idea of fire activity and those types of aspects,” Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning east of Lac Le Jeune, about 24 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 7:58 a.m.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 210 hectares in size.

A wildfire discovered burning south of Kamloops on Friday afternoon has since grown to an estimated 210 hectares in size.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire, located about 24 kilometres south of the city, sent a large plume of smoke over the Kamloops area and Highway 5A on Friday evening.

It was discovered at 2 p.m. Friday, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The growing, out-of-control wildfire prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue a wide-ranging evacuation alert for the Lac Le Jeune and Knutsford areas on Friday night. One property is under an evacuation order.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said crews will be actioning the wildfire on Saturday, with more information on resources available later in the morning.

Air tankers and a helicopter were deployed to the fire on Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

A property 20 kilometres south of Kamloops was ordered evacuated late Friday night due to a growing wildfire burning nearby.

The Ross Moore Lake fire has also prompted a wide-ranging evacuation alert for an area that includes all of Knutsford and all of Lac Le Jeune.

The order and alert were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at 11 p.m.

The blaze is burning about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon and the suspected cause is lightning.

As of Friday night, the fire was estimated at 95 hectares in size.

On Friday, BCWS crews were tackling the fire from the ground and from the air.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet on Friday night she did not believe any firefighters were staying at the fire site overnight.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the fire throughout the day and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.