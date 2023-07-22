City keeping in touch with BCWS as 450-hectare fire burns south of Kamloops

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Ross Moore Lake wildfire, as seen on Friday evening from Highway 5A near Stump Lake.

UPDATE: 3:59 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of Kamloops continues to grow, with the BC Wildfire Service estimating the fire to be 450 hectares in size.

Taylor Shantz, BCWS fire information officer, said this size increase may be in part due to more accurate mapping, but the Ross Moore Lake wildfire has “definitely” seen more growth, with the area experiencing windy conditions.

“Due to the wind this afternoon, we're seeing rank three and four fire behaviour, so that's moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with the possible torching or candling of trees,” Shantz said.

The fire was discovered on Friday afternoon and quickly grew in size, sending a large plume of smoke into the air, visible from Kamloops and Highway 5A.

It is burning east of Lac Le Jeune, about 24 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Ground personnel and air tankers are on site, along with a heavy equipment group, which has started work to build some guard around the fire.

The City of Kamloops said Saturday afternoon it is maintaining regular contact with BCWS regarding the wildfire.

“Significant smoke can be seen from Kamloops, however the fire is not threatening Kamloops at this time,” the city said.

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

The City of Kamloops says a wildfire throwing a giant plume of smoke into the air south of Aberdeen is not presently threatening the city, but local officials are keeping in touch with the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning about 20 kilometres south of city limits, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It is estimated at 350 hectares in size, according to the BCWS.

Smoke from the blaze is very visible from most of the city. The plume has grown visibly larger on Saturday afternoon.

“The city is maintaining regular contact with BCWS regarding the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops,” the city said in a post Saturday afternoon on social media.

“Significant smoke can be seen from Kamloops, however the fire is not threatening Kamloops at this time.”

Castanet Kamloops will continue monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire throughout the afternoon and evening. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 1:39 p.m.

An aggressive wildfire burning south of Kamloops is now estimated to be 350 hectares in size.

Taylor Shantz, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service, said air tankers and ground crews are on scene Saturday afternoon to battle the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

The fire, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was discovered on Friday afternoon burning east of Lac Le Jeune.

As of Friday evening, the blaze was sending a large plume of smoke across the Kamloops sky.

“[The] fire was burning at a rank four in the heat of the day yesterday,” Shantz said.

BCWS describes rank four behaviour as “highly vigorous surface fire with torching,” which gives off grey to black smoke and has a moderate to fast rate of spread on the ground.

Shantz said no updates on fire behaviour have been received as of early Saturday afternoon.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has an evacuation alert in place for about 360 properties in Electoral Area J and L. One property is under an evacuation order.

More information on evacuation alerts and the order can be found on the TNRD website.

UPDATE: 10:41 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says a group of heavy equipment was on site at the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Friday night, with an initial attack crew currently dispatched to the 210-hectare blaze.

“We do have a response officer and initial attack crew who are currently doing an assessment, so that will give us a better idea of fire activity and those types of aspects,” Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning east of Lac Le Jeune, about 24 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 7:58 a.m.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 210 hectares in size.

A wildfire discovered burning south of Kamloops on Friday afternoon has since grown to an estimated 210 hectares in size.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire, located about 24 kilometres south of the city, sent a large plume of smoke over the Kamloops area and Highway 5A on Friday evening.

It was discovered at 2 p.m. Friday, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The growing, out-of-control wildfire prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue a wide-ranging evacuation alert for the Lac Le Jeune and Knutsford areas on Friday night. One property is under an evacuation order.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said crews will be actioning the wildfire on Saturday, with more information on resources available later in the morning.

Air tankers and a helicopter were deployed to the fire on Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

A property 20 kilometres south of Kamloops was ordered evacuated late Friday night due to a growing wildfire burning nearby.

The Ross Moore Lake fire has also prompted a wide-ranging evacuation alert for an area that includes all of Knutsford and all of Lac Le Jeune.

The order and alert were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at 11 p.m.

The blaze is burning about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. It was discovered on Friday afternoon and the suspected cause is lightning.

As of Friday night, the fire was estimated at 95 hectares in size.

On Friday, BCWS crews were tackling the fire from the ground and from the air.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet on Friday night she did not believe any firefighters were staying at the fire site overnight.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the fire throughout the day and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.