Fast-moving fire near Lac Le Jeune prompts evacuation order, wide-ranging alert

Photo: TNRD

UPDATE: 12:14 a.m.

One property 20 kilometres south of Kamloops has been ordered evacuated due to a fast-moving wildfire burning nearby.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order late Friday night for 5725 Long Lake Road.

Officials also placed more than 300 properties on evacuation alert, including all of Knutsford and all of Lac Le Jeune.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is burning between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A. The latest estimate from the BC Wildfire Service pegged it at 95 hectares on Friday night.

The fire was discovered on Friday afternoon. The suspected cause is lightning.

UPDATE: 9:06 p.m.

The wildfire burning near Lac Le Jeune and pumping smoke into the sky south of Kamloops has grown to 95 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen, between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A.

It was discovered on Friday afternoon and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

UPDATE: 7:03 p.m.

A fire throwing a large plume of smoke into the sky south of Kamloops has grown to 90 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning out of control between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A, about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen. It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Friday and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau said the fire is being attacked from the air and firefighters are expected to be present on the ground sometime soon.

“We do have air tankers currently actioning this wildfire in addition to one helicopter,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:07 p.m.

Photo: Bernie Hudyma This photo was taken by Bernie Hudyma on Friday afternoon in the Lac Le Jeune area.

The fire throwing a huge plume of smoke in the sky south of Kamloops is burning between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is an estimated 70 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Friday and has grown in size and intensity since then.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

A number of spot-sized fires are burning in the Highway 5A corridor south of Kamloops, including a blaze near Knutsford that grew to six hectares earlier Friday afternoon before crews were able to gain the upper hand.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the Ross Moore Lake fire throughout the evening and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.