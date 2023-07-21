Fast-moving fire near Lac Le Jeune grows to 90 hectares, BCWS says

Photo: Bernie Hudyma This photo was taken by Bernie Hudyma on Friday afternoon in the Lac Le Jeune area.

UPDATE: 7:03 p.m.

A fire throwing a large plume of smoke into the sky south of Kamloops has grown to 90 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning out of control between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A, about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen. It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Friday and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau said the fire is being attacked from the air and firefighters are expected to be present on the ground sometime soon.

“We do have air tankers currently actioning this wildfire in addition to one helicopter,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:07 p.m.

The fire throwing a huge plume of smoke in the sky south of Kamloops is burning between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is an estimated 70 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Friday and has grown in size and intensity since then.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

A number of spot-sized fires are burning in the Highway 5A corridor south of Kamloops, including a blaze near Knutsford that grew to six hectares earlier Friday afternoon before crews were able to gain the upper hand.

Castanet Kamloops will monitor the Ross Moore Lake fire throughout the evening and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.