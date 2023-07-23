Volunteers sought to help manage parklet at The Stir in North Kamloops

Photo: Kamloops Food Policy Council

The Kamloops Food Policy Council is looking for volunteers to adopt a task for its new parklet located at The Stir.

KFPC recently built a small parklet outside its food hub, The Stir. It includes benches, native plants and a community pantry.

“We believe everyone deserves great public space and we want to show our commitment to making that a reality for our community,” Chris Torries, parklet manager, said in a news release.

“We know when we invest in public spaces, we give the opportunity for community members to use those spaces to help others, and hold space for culture to shine through.”

The Stir is looking for volunteers to help keep the space clean for the community by adopting small caretaking tasks.

This includes dusting the shelves, picking up garbage, sweeping the pavement, wiping down benches and maintaining the pantry.

Equipment will be supplied for tasks as required.

Anyone with questions is welcome to email the council.