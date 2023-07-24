Thief who threatened Walmart employee sentenced to 90 days time served

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops shoplifter who threatened a Walmart employee while stealing items from the big-box store in April has been sentenced to three months time served.

Jonathon Andrew Denault, 30, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to one count each of assault, theft under $5,000 and breach.

Court heard Denault walked into Walmart on Hillside Drive on April 3 and grabbed a number of items. When he was confronted by a loss-prevention officer, he brandished a sheathed knife.

“He said to the loss-prevention officer words to the effect of, ‘I’ll do what I want and if you try to stop me I will hurt you,’” Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said in court.

Denault was released the same day with an order not to possess any weapons. He was re-arrested on April 14 when Mounties found him walking down Lansdowne Street armed with a machete.

Hansen said Denault underwent a fitness assessment while in jail after claiming to be the grandson of Fidel Castro and a relative of Che Guevara. He admitted that was not true and was deemed fit for court.

Defence lawyer Courtney McLaughin said Denault is homeless but has no previous criminal record. He is a former crystal meth user who was able to kick the habit on his own, she said.

Denault has been in custody for 91 days, giving him credit for more than four months.

He was sentenced to 90 days time served and placed on a year-long probation term with conditions requiring he stay away from Walmart and attend counselling as directed by his probation officer. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.