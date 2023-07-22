Home Hardware donates $100K van, tools for TRU carpentry students

The Kamloops Home Hardware has donated a brand new van complete with tools to Thompson Rivers University carpentry students to help them succeed.

The 2023 Mercedes Benz 4500 Cab Chassis was unveiled on Friday at the Trades and Technology building at TRU.

The donation also includes a full set of tools from Milwaukee.

Owner of the Kamloops Home Hardware, Ryan Kurzac, said he and his team understand the importance of hands-on training and believe the van will help students gain valuable skills.

“We feel that this donation is an investment in the future growth of quality residential construction in Kamloops,” said Kurzac in a press release.

“Skilled trades are the backbone of quality construction and the trades programs at TRU ensure that students receive the training necessary for our next generation of builders.”

Students within TRU’s residential construction program will build a training house with the Canadian Home Builders Association. The home is then purchased by the Kamloops Y and raffled off as part of the Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery.

Rylee Arthur, a student at the TRU trades school, said the donation will help immensely with their project.

“While we are building the Y Dream Home, it’s going to help us extremely with all the tools,” she said.

Trades and Technology Dean Baldev Pooni said TRU is the only institution that builds a home as a part of its trades training.

“Graduates of the past 33 years speak fondly of the house they helped to build. While gaining experience, students interact with other contractors, which often means they are easily recruited once they graduate from the program,” she said.

Carpentry instructor Tim Kasten has been prominent in the Kamloops construction industry for 30 years. He said he was excited about the donation and proud to be a part of the collaboration.

“This just speaks to the industry supporting trades training,” Kasten said.

“We just have such a great relationship with industry and training here. I am just so proud to be a part of the building community for the past 30 years and now part of the training community.”