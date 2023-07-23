Police looking for 61-year-old Kamloops man wanted on warrant

Photo: RCMP Have you seen Kevin Dunseath? Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public's help to find the 61-year-old, who is wanted on a warrant.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a 61-year-old man wanted on a warrant.

In a statement, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a warrant has been issued for Kevin Larry Dunseath. The warrant is related to a charge of failure to comply with a court order.

“If you have any information related to Kevin Dunseath’s potential whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

Dunseath is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighting 200 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left arm of an anchor and lines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.