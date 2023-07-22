Police seek Kamloops man wanted again on warrant for breach

Photo: RCMP Steven Bellerose is wanted for a second time in six weeks on a warrant related to failure to comply with a court order.

A Kamloops man arrested last month on a warrant is once again wanted by police.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Steven Bellerose, 32, was arrested on June 8. He was wanted on an unendorsed warrant issued for failure to comply with a court order.

“Shortly after the arrest, another warrant was issued and police are again asking the public to please be on the lookout for Steven Bellerose,” Evelyn said.

She said Bellerose is again wanted on an unendorsed warrant related to failure to comply with a court order.

He is described as standing 6-foot-4, weighing 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bellerose’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.