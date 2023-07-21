Kamloops-Tk'emlups bid loses out to Calgary for 2027 Indigenous Games

Photo: The Canadian Press An athlete carries a "Every Child Matters" flag on a lacrosse stick during the opening ceremony of the North American Indigenous Games 2023 in Halifax, Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

Kamloops will not host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games.

The joint bid from the city and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc was not successful. Calgary was announced as the host city in a news release on Friday evening.

Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said she is “disappointed” by the decision.

“We at Tk’emlups te Secwepemc look forward to cheering on our members and other athletes from B.C. as they compete in the wonderful city of Calgary,” she said.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he, too, is disappointed.

“The bid, site visit and final presentation were excellent,” he said. “We worked together to showcase the incredible cultural opportunities and amenities we offer, but it was not our time to host.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:30 p.m.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops won’t have to wait much longer to find out if their joint bid to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games is a winner.

The local bid is one of two still in the running. Tk'emlups and the city are competing against Calgary to host the games.

The 2027 host will be announced during the closing ceremonies of this year’s games in Halifax, which will kick off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Kamloops time (8:30 p.m. in Halifax).

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson are in Halifax for the announcement, and to celebrate Indigenous athletes from Team B.C. at the 2023 NAIG.

If the bid is successful, thousands of athletes, team staff and cultural performers from more than 750 Indigenous nations will visit the region for eight days of competition in the summer of 2027.

It would be the largest sporting event held in Tournament Capital history.