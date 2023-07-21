217120
Kamloops  

Two new wildfires discovered Friday south of Kamloops near Knutsford

Smoke rising near Knutsford

Two new spot-sized wildfires have been discovered in the Knutsford area south of Kamloops.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, both fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning. A thunderstorm rolled over the area on Thursday night.

The first fire was discovered just after 10 a.m. Friday near Scuitto Creek. According to BCWS, a helicopter and an initial attack crew have been dispatched to the area.

The second wildfire was discovered near Wild Horse Mountain at 11:30 a.m. Friday. A BCWS fire information officer said she is expecting an update on the response to this fire in the near future.

Smoke is very visible from Knutsford. A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said at least two BCWS aircraft appear to be working in the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

