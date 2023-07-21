Kamloops firefighters helping BCWS crews battle stubborn blaze south of Knutsford

Photo: Mya Toews Smoke can be seen rising south of Knutsford on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:36 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has sent two trucks and four firefighters to help BC Wildfire Service crews battle a blaze just south of the city near Knutsford.

Ken Uzeloc, KFR fire chief, said BCWS reached out to request if they had additional resources to help with the Scuitto Creek wildfire, which was discovered on Friday morning. The fire department sent a crew alongside one bush truck and one water tender.

“We were looking at sending crews to assist just because of the proximity to the city, and I'd rather help out up front rather than have to help out later on,” Uzeloc said.

He said BCWS has deployed several aircraft to drop water on the fire, and there was an initial attack crew also responding.

According to BCWS, a helicopter and a skimmer group are fighting the wildfire, which is estimated to be six hectares in size, "highly visible" to the surrounding area and classified as out of control.

A second fire discovered in the area on Friday morning, near Wild Horse Mountain, remains less than a hectare in size.

Two more spot-sized fires south of Kamloops were discovered on Friday afternoon.

A 0.4-hectare fire was spotted at Ross Moore Lake, located southeast of Lac Le Jeune. A 0.8-hectare fire at Frisken Creek was discovered just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Each of these wildfires are suspected to have been caused by lightning during a storm on Thursday evening.

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

A crew of firefighters on the ground are being joined by one helicopter and a group of skimmer planes fighting a six-hectare blaze Friday south of Kamloops in the Knutsford area, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Smoke from the Scuitto Creek wildfire is “highly visible” from Highway 5A and parts of Kamloops.

According to the BCWS, the fire is burning out of control.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is also working the fire. Castanet Kamloops has reached out to KFR for more information.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:24 p.m.

Two new spot-sized wildfires have been discovered in the Knutsford area south of Kamloops.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, both fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning. A thunderstorm rolled over the area on Thursday night.

The first fire was discovered just after 10 a.m. Friday near Scuitto Creek. According to BCWS, a helicopter and an initial attack crew have been dispatched to the area.

The second wildfire was discovered near Wild Horse Mountain at 11:30 a.m. Friday. A BCWS fire information officer said she is expecting an update on the response to this fire in the near future.

Smoke is very visible from Knutsford. A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said at least two BCWS aircraft appear to be working in the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.