NorthPaws looking to turn things around during six-game home stand

Photo: Jenka D'Acquisto The Kamloops NorthPaws dropped two of three games this week to the Lefties in Port Angeles.

The Kamloops NorthPaws are again returning to McArthur Island licking their wounds, ready to start a six-game home stand on the heels of another tough road series.

The ‘Paws (9-30 overall, 2-10 second half) won once in three tries this week against the Lefties (12-27, 4-8) in Port Angeles, winning 4-2 in extra innings on Tuesday before dropping games 4-1 and 7-2 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kamloops is still dead last in the West Coast League, already seven games back of the first-place Wenatchee AppleSox (28-11, 9-3) in the North Division for the second half of the season.

The Bellingham Bells (24-15, 4-8) will be in Kamloops for three games starting on Friday, which is Country Night at Norbrock Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Victoria HarbourCats (29-13, 10-5) will visit McArthur Island for three games starting on Tuesday.