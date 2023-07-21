NorthPaws looking to turn things around during six-game home stand

The Kamloops NorthPaws are again returning to McArthur Island licking their wounds, ready to start a six-game home stand on the heels of another tough road series.
The ‘Paws (9-30 overall, 2-10 second half) won once in three tries this week against the Lefties (12-27, 4-8) in Port Angeles, winning 4-2 in extra innings on Tuesday before dropping games 4-1 and 7-2 on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kamloops is still dead last in the West Coast League, already seven games back of the first-place Wenatchee AppleSox (28-11, 9-3) in the North Division for the second half of the season.
The Bellingham Bells (24-15, 4-8) will be in Kamloops for three games starting on Friday, which is Country Night at Norbrock Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
The Victoria HarbourCats (29-13, 10-5) will visit McArthur Island for three games starting on Tuesday.