Chamber announces finalists for 2023 Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Outgoing Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce board chair Tim Shoults speaks Thursday at the Tk'emlups powwow arbour where business leaders and dignitaries gathered to hear the announcement of the finalists for the chamber's annual Business Excellence Awards.

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the finalists for the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

Thirty volunteer committee members selected finalists for each category by giving each nominee an independent score.

Now that the finalists have been chosen, the committee will conduct interviews to determine who wins each category.

This year, the chamber received 214 nominations from the public covering 89 individual businesses.

The winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards gala, which will be held on Oct. 26 at Thompson Rivers University.

“On behalf of the chamber, we commend all the nominees for their exceptional contributions to our local economy, job creation and community development,” Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the chamber, said in a news release.

“Congratulations to all the finalists on this well-deserved recognition — their accomplishments have set them apart as shining examples of excellence and serve as an inspiration to us all.”

The finalists for the City of Kamloops Community Service Award are A Groess Underground, Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management, and Teck Highland Valley Copper.

Andre’s Electronic Expert Retailer of the Year finalists are Crooked Crown Boutique, High Country Stained Glass and Fresh is Best Salsa Company.

Bolton’s Landscape Maintenance, Friendly Composting, Pepper - Your Badass Business BFF Inc. and The Kamloops and District Society for People in Motion are finalists for the Cutting Edge Consulting Service Provider Award with one to 10 staff.

The Kamloops This Week Service Provider Award with over 11 staff finalists are Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management, Neighbourhood Veterinary Hospital and NextGen Electric.

The finalists for the Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Leadership Award are The Arrow Group, Forest Enhancement Society of BC and Friendly Composting.

A Groess Underground, Maxwell Mechanical and Teck Highland Valley Copper are finalists for the New Gold Excellence in Trades Award.

Open Door Group Inclusive Leadership Award finalists include Haus of Misfit, Kamloops Food Bank and Teck Highland Valley Copper.

Finalists for the BCLC Innovation Award are Teck Highland Valley Copper, Fresh is Best Salsa Company and The Arrow Group.

Simpcw Resources LLP, Sun Ridge Contracting and the Tk’emlups Petro Canada are finalists for the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Indigenous Business Excellence Award.

The finalists that are up for the Surerus Murphy Joint Venture Not-For-Profit of the Year award are the Hopewell Clinic and Pregnancy Centre, Open Door Group and Western Canada Theatre.

Finalists for the Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year are Boom Business Solutions, Love Naturally Botanicals and Zaaz Eatery and Play.

Community Futures of Central Interior First Nations Employer of the Year finalists are Grant Thornton LLP, Open Door Group and Teck Highland Valley Copper

Cassidy Watt of Cassidy Watt Artistry Collective, Kaite Forsyth of Friendly Composting and Maggie Huston of Bookkeeping by Maggie are the finalists for the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year finalists include Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management, Cassidy Watt Artistry Collective, Central Interior Pumps Ltd. and Pepper - Your Badass Business BFF Inc.

Abbott Wealth Management – Harbourfront Wealth Management Business Person of the Year finalists are Debora DeLyzer from People in Motion, Janet Bolton from Bolton's Landscape Maintenance, Robby Jaroudi from Natural Smiles Denture Clinic and Sheila Minten from Total Concept Developments Ltd.