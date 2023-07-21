Thursday storm sparks handful of fires in Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

More than 620 lightning strikes hit the Kamloops Fire Centre as a thunderstorm rolled through the region on Thursday evening, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Taylor Wallace, BCWS fire information officer, said the storm rolled over the Interior from Clearwater to Cathedral Park, southeast of Princeton, resulting in 628 strikes before midnight.

“As a result of that, we saw about six new wildfires pop up, and that's within the whole Kamloops Fire Centre region,” she said.

Wallace said there is potential for holdover fires to start from the lightning.

“Maybe something hasn't quite ignited yet, or become fully visible yet as a result of that lightning,” she said.

“We could see some more fires as a result of that lightning yesterday pop up over the next couple of days as we anticipate to see quite warm and dry temperatures continue over the weekend.”

Evacuation alerts were also issued Thursday night for several properties east of Adams Lake due to a 70-hectare wildfire.