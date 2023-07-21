Fast-moving fire on east side of Adams Lake grows to 219 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the area placed under evacuation alert Thursday, shaded orange along the southeast tip of Adams Lake. The Lower East Adams Lake fire can be seen to the north, while the larger Bush Creek East fire is burning about eight kilometres to the west.

UPDATE: 4:27 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 219 hectares in size — about triple the 70-hectare estimate given by the BC Wildfire Service on Thursday.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, said the new estimate reflects some growth to the northeast on Friday and a more accurate track of the fire perimeter.

Bibeau said there is a helicopter bucketing water on the fire, located about 21 kilometres north of Chase, but its location has made it difficult for ground crews to gain access.

“Terrain and access are challenging in this area, and it was deemed as unsafe to have ground personnel at this time, as the safety of our firefighters is of top priority,” she said.

“Ground personnel will respond to this incident if conditions are deemed to be safe enough.”

Bibeau said the fire is showing Rank 2 fire behaviour with pockets of Rank 3 — defined as low to moderate vigour surface fire.

After receiving a recommendation from BCWS, evacuation alerts were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Adams Lake Indian Band and Columbia Shuswap Regional District for some properties on Thursday night.

The areas under alert are near the south end of Adams Lake.

Another fire, the 310-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, is burning eight kilometres to the west.

Bibeau said there are 45 personnel dispatched to tackle the Bush Creek East fire on Friday, as well as five pieces of heavy equipment.

“Our machines are working to build the heavy equipment machine guard, and our ground personnel are still working on the hand guard construction,” she said.

According to BCWS, this fire is burning from south to north and no structures are threatened at this time.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Three evacuation alerts are in place about 20 kilometres north of Chase, where the Lower East Adams Lake fire grew slightly Thursday and put property owners on edge.

Evacuation alerts were issued early Thursday evening for nearly 100 properties on the east side of Adams Lake. A few hours later, The Adams Lake Indian Band issued its own evacuation alert for some properties in the Hustalen area.

The areas under alert are near the south end of Adams Lake, about three kilometres north of Tsutswecw Park on the Adams River. They can be seen here on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's emergency map.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Lower East Adams Lake fire is an estimated 70 hectares in size, up from about 60 hectares on Wednesday.

A larger wildfire, the 310-hectare Bush Creek East blaze, is burning out of control about eight kilometres west of the Lower Adams Lake fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.