About 100 properties placed on evacuation alert north of Chase near Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the area placed under evacuation alert Thursday, shaded orange along the southeast tip of Adams Lake. The Lower East Adams Lake fire can be seen to the north, while the larger Bush Creek East fire is burning about eight kilometres to the west.

Three evacuation alerts are in place about 20 kilometres north of Chase, where the Lower East Adams Lake fire grew slightly Thursday and put property owners on edge.

Evacuation alerts were issued early Friday evening for nearly 100 properties on the east side of Adams Lake. A few hours later, The Adams Lake Indian Band issued its own evacuation alert for some properties in the Hustalen area.

The areas under alert are near the south end of Adams Lake, about three kilometres north of Tsutswecw Park on the Adams River. They can be seen here on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's emergency map.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Lower East Adams Lake fire is an estimated 70 hectares in size, up from about 60 hectares on Wednesday.

A larger wildfire, the 310-hectare Bush Creek East blaze, is burning out of control about eight kilometres west of the Lower Adams Lake fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.