Photo: Castanet

A new wildfire was discovered Thursday night in the Lyons Lake area near Heffley Creek.

The spot-size blaze was reported at about 9 p.m. and was classified as held within two hours.

It is burning out of control just off Knouff Lake Road, according to the BC Wildfire Service, about eight kilometres northeast of Heffley Creek.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.