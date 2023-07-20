Three evacuation alerts now in place due to Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

Photo: Adams Lake Indian Band

UPDATE 9:01 p.m.

Adams Lake Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The alert is for the Hustalen area and has been issued alongside alerts from both the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

It is not clear how many properties are included in the band's evacuation alert.

The band is reminding the public that alerts are to prepare for a potential evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service has the fire listed as 70 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL 6:26 p.m.

Evacuation alerts have been issued in the Adams Lake area due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued evacuation alerts on Thursday evening.

Approximately 92 properties are under evacuation alert by the CSRD. Properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road are under alert.

The TNRD says its alert impacts just one property in the vicinity of McLeod Point.

Evacuation alerts are to prepare the public to evacuate their property and premises, if it becomes necessary. Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was discovered July 12. It is burning about 15 kilometres northeast of Sun Peaks and about 55 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

BC Wildfire Service says the fire is currently 70 hectares, up slightly from 60 hectares on Wednesday. The agency is reporting Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, meaning smouldering ground fire with some areas of a low vigour surface fire.

One helicopter was on scene bucketing on Thursday, with a second helicopter tracking the fire.

The BCWS says crews are not on the ground as the fire is in steep terrain. Lightning is the suspected cause.

Photo: CSRD