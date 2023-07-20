Evacuation alerts issued due to Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

Photo: CSRD

Evacuation alerts have been issued in the Adams Lake area due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued evacuation alerts on Thursday evening.

Approximately 92 properties are under evacuation alert by the CSRD. Properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road are under alert.

The TNRD says its alert impacts just one property in the vicinity of McLeod Point.

Evacuation alerts are to prepare the public to evacuate their property and premises, if it becomes necessary. Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was discovered July 12. It is burning about 15 kilometres northeast of Sun Peaks and about 55 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

BC Wildfire Service says the fire is currently 70 hectares, up slightly from 60 hectares on Wednesday. The agency is reporting Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, meaning smouldering ground fire with some areas of a low vigour surface fire.

One helicopter was on scene bucketing on Thursday, with a second helicopter tracking the fire.

The BCWS says crews are not on the ground as the fire is in steep terrain. Lightning is the suspected cause.