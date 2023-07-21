Kamloops police chief notes uptick in open drug use since decriminalization

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Tournament Capital's top cop says his officers have noticed more prominent drug use on city streets in the months since decriminalization was introduced in B.C.

In a community policing select committee meeting on Thursday, Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley and Ken Uzeloc, fire chief for Kamloops Fire Rescue, if they've seen more open drug use since January, when it became permissible for adults to carry small amounts of certain illegal drugs for personal use.

Pelley replied that as a general observation, visible drug use is more prominent.

“We've seen the impact of greater open use occurring in areas — the downtown core, as well as along areas where some of our vulnerable are,” Pelley said.

Uzeloc said KFR’s data shows naloxone use was up 66 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. He noted the number of overdose responses also increased in the first quarter.

“We're just doing our second-quarter data pulls now, so we will have that at your next update for you — but the numbers have increased,” Uzeloc said.

“I can't say whether that's related to decriminalization or not. But the numbers have gone up.”

Interior Health has urged municipalities to wait and monitor the effects of decriminalization on public consumption before implementing new bylaws banning drug use in parks and other public spaces.

The health authority sent a letter to municipalities in April citing several studies, saying decriminalization in other countries hasn’t resulted in increases in drug use or drug-related harm or crime.

Neustaeter noted not only has the B.C. government maintained decriminalization wouldn’t impact drug use, the province also promised quarterly, publicly available data on the matter — which hasn’t yet materialized.

“The dashboard that we were promised is not active or live yet. We have absolutely nothing to indicate success or failure so far of decriminalization," she said.

"But that carries a lot of weight with me to hear our superintendent say ‘No, there has been a noticeable difference.'"

Under decriminalization, the possession of drugs on schools and in child care facilities is still prohibited, but some municipalities, including the City of Kamloops, have moved to ban drug use in parks, on sidewalks and in other public spaces.

Will Beatty, acting community services manager, told the committee Thursday that staff continue work to prepare bylaw amendments, with considerations to minimize the city’s exposure to litigation and around factors such as enforcement.