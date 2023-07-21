Drones, iPad targeted by thieves in burglary at Sahali business

Photo: File Photo

Police are investigating a break in last weekend at a business in the 700-block of Laval Crescent in which the burglars made off with valuable electronics.

On July 14 around 10:30 p.m. RCMP were received a report of a break-in, which was believed to have taken place in the previous three hours.

Two drones and an iPad were some of the items that were stolen, Mounties said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.