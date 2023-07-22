Suspect arrested after assault victim found on Kamloops outskirts, police say

Photo: File Photo

The victim of an alleged serious assault was found by Kamloops Mounties last weekend on the city's outskirts.

Police were dispatched to a third-party report that a woman was being assaulted at an unknown location at about 3 p.m. on July 14, Mounties said.

According to police, officers located the victim in a rural part of Kamloops.

A suspect was then taken into custody with the help of the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP and a police dog unit.

The suspect has been charged with mischief, three counts of assault including choking, suffocating or strangling, and forcible confinement, police said. He was held for court and then released on bail with conditions and a court date.