Mounties seek shirtless man armed with machete after Valleyview incident

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a shirtless man armed with a machete following an incident last weekend in Valleyview.

According to police, officers were called to an address on Valleyview Drive on July 14 for a report of a person armed with a machete making threats and refusing to leave.

Police said they could not locate the suspect, who is described as a white man about 35 years old, bald with tattoos on his arms. He was shirtless, wearing blue jeans and riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.