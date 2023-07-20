Military called in to remove live mortar from North Kamloops home

Photo: Castanet

Mounties and Canadian Forces soldiers decommissioned an old military mortar that had become a family heirloom after its owner made an inquiry related to its presence.

Kamloops Mounties were advised of the mortar on Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. after they responded to the owner’s home on Patricia Avenue.

The owner was seeking information about how to deal with the device, according to police.

Officers consulted the RCMP's bomb squad before securing the mortar and evacuating the house.

A Canadian Forces team attended the residence hours later. They safely removed the explosive.