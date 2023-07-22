Kamloops Fire Centre benefitting from bolstered BCWS, manager tells TNRD

Photo: Castanet

A BC Wildfire Service manager says the agency has trained a significant number of firefighters through additional positions to crews this year, creating a more “robust” and “reliable” program.

Jerrad Schroeder, deputy fire centre manager in the Kamloops Fire Centre, told Thompson-Nicola Regional Directors last week that the wildfire service has been upping the size of its crews.

“The number of things that we did in that aspect was changing our initial attack crews from three-person crews to four-person crews — so that's one additional firefighter per initial attack crew,” he said.

“Then we added one more individual at the supervisory level to our unit crews provincially.”

Schroeder said some seasonal positions have also been transitioned to regular full-time positions to aid in training new staff.

“They have the ability to hire, train, mentor and guide all of these new staff more permanently, and to keep that process ongoing,” said Schroeder.

“All of this in the effort to generate and incorporate a broader and more robust and more reliable firefighting program.”

Schroeder told directors additional crews have also been added to smaller bases to allow crews more time off from busy fire seasons.

Regionally, the fire centre has signed three new entry-level firefighting crew contracts and numerous indigenous initial attack agreements — and they are looking to sign more.

Schroeder said crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre have a strong relationship with volunteer firefighting departments.

“A good mix of desktop based and operationally based cross-training — it’s a healthy relationship,” said Schroeder.

“We also receive back as well. It's a two way partnership in training that I feel quite strongly and proudly about.”

The fire centre reportedly has “more than enough” pieces of equipment that can be used to battle wildfires — 174 pieces of equipment in all.

“We are resourced appropriately to engage in a probably a number of larger incidents,” Schroeder said.

“But I won't beat around the bush and say that all it takes is one or two large fires to stretch that.”